The public is invited to the first-ever Knight Before Christmas event

The Castle Dome Middle School Knights will hold a fundraiser that;s perfect for the holidays

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We all have that one relative that no matter what they receive as a gift, it never seems to impress them. It's that very challenge that inspired the Student-Parent-Teacher Organization at Castle Dome Middle School to host their very own bazaar.

Lindy Caudle the SPTO president tells us they first needed to find the perfect location to hold their event and luckily Ram Pipe Supply offered their lot. They then reached out to artists and food vendors and just like that the Knight Before Christmas was born.

On Saturday, November 13th, the Castle Dome Knights will host their first-ever bazaar in hopes of raising money for future activities. Caudle says that there will be something for everyone, especially for those looking for that unique one-of-a-kind gift.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and will go on until 3 p.m. Ram Pipe Supply is located between 31st Place and 32nd Street on Joanie Avenue (East of Avenue 3 1/2 E).

The knights will also be accepting non-perishable food which will be donated to the Crossroads Mission.