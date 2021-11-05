Young titans sought for award

Junior Achievements of Arizona is looking for tomorrow's leaders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Junior Achievements of Arizona helps students throughout the state. In Yuma County alone, the nonprofit has assisted more than 800 students with educational tools.

But, each year they reach out across the state to look for those future titans of industry, or those willing to make a difference.

Starting November 15, Junior Achievements of Arizona will be accepting nominations for this year's 18 Under 18 award. The award recognizes children under the age of eighteen who demonstrate the traits of a future leader.

Whether the child has started a charity, volunteered hundreds of hours of their time, or even started their own business. The requirements are simple, they have to be under the age of 18 (the cutoff is July 1, 2021), and be enrolled in an Arizona school.

The deadline to submit nominations is January 31, 2022. Aside from the recognition of being one of the top youth citizens, they're also eligible to win cash and other prizes.