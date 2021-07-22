School drive to provide 1,000 backpacks to kids in Yuma this weekend

Education

The Kuttyz annual back-to-school take-over is happening Saturday, July 24

YUMA, Ariz. - (CBS 13) - The fourth annual Kuttyz Back-To-School Take-Over is happening Saturday, July 24 at the Joe Henry Optimus Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the goal is to hand out 1,000 backpacks for students in need.

The free Saturday event will feature live music, raffles, prizes, and school supplies for students, family, friends, as well as educators.

"This one is another year that is very special because it is a year after the pandemic. You know a lot of people are getting assistance," said Event organizer and local artist Alex Osuna. "We are able to provide another 1,000 backpacks."

Any of the school supplies that aren't picked up will be donated to area schools. Last year they were able to donate dozens of backpacks and supplies to Gary Knox Elementary and Orange Grove Elementary.

Organizers have also put together a three-on-three family basketball tournament. The event will be held inside the gymnasium.