One-time class scholarship allows debt-free opportunity amidst pandemic

Young adults can earn high school or college credit through scholar aid

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) announced Friday that high school students may enroll in a class at no cost either this spring or summer semester.

It is a blessing to students who are shy a couple of credits from earning their diploma. The promotion, High School Finish Line Scholarship, is open to any students currently enrolled at public or private high schools in Yuma and La Paz counties, as well as San Pasqual Valley High School. Said students may consider the scholarship if getting ahead is also a priority.

"Arizona Western College continues to be our partner, completely committed to the education of our students. This is not only an investment in the future of students, but in the future of our community,” said Gina Thompson, Superintendent of the Yuma Union High School District.

AWC is partnering with local high school guidance counselors to coordinate this effort.

Thompson continued, “There is no greater way to ensure a thriving economy, and an invested and proud community than through an educated community. Our students are living in unprecedented times. To have their local institution of higher learning believe in them and invest in them inspires hope for their future."

Spring short-term courses begin March 8 and summer session begins June 1. Students can enroll up until the start date of their selected class.

“Many students face bumps in the road during their educational journey. We want students to know we’re here to help them reach their goals, and we don’t want finances to be an obstacle,” added Ana English, Director of Financial Aid at AWC.

If interested in the availability of courses, how to apply for admission and the scholarship application, please click here.