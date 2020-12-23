Crane School District to continue remote learning after holiday break

Education

Governor board bases decision on rise in coronavirus cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crane Elementary School District announced Wednesday students will continue with remote learning after the holiday break.

The district's governing board made the decision after reviewing the latest coronavirus metrics, including cases per 100,000, percent positivity, and available hospital space. The district expects to see an increase in all three benchmarks in the future, and believe it is in the best interest of the community to continue virtual classes.

Crane schools will continue to offer free on-site support services, including campus supervision and meals for families who need them. Parents and students needing these services should call the school to register for these services. Please bear in mind, school and district offices will be closed on December 24th and 25th for Christmas. The district office will remain closed through January 1st.

Free curbside meals are available to kids 18 and younger, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., except on holidays, at the following schools:

Salida del Sol/Gowan

H.L. Suverkrup

Gary A. Knox

Valley Horizon

Pueblo

Ronald Reagan

Mesquite

Meals will be available throughout the winter break except on December 24th and 25th, and on January 1st. Regular meal service will resume on Monday, January 4th.

The Crane School District governing board will revisit its decision on January 12th.

For the full text of the notice the board sent to parents, click here.