YUHSD goes remote learning for the first week of spring semester

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) students will continue their education through online learning for the spring semester beginning January 6, 2021.

As for special education students, they will continue to be provided with educational services based on 504 plans and Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) through distance learning.

However, on-site learning will be available to those students based on IEP team decisions.

YUHSD said it would continue to monitor weekly COVID-19 metrics released by the Arizona Department of Health Services and discuss its learning schedule in their next meeting on January 13, 2021.

Report cards for the first semester end December 18, 2020.

They will be mailed the following week.

YUHSD said if a student is failing or falling behind, parents are encouraged to reach out to their teachers to discuss remediation strategies and opportunities.

For students enrolled in CTE courses, YUHSD CTE Executive Director Lorie Honeycutt said: “The goal is to master each standard and then advance to the next level in their CTE program. Once understanding is achieved, students can move forward to the next standard, and grades will be modified to support the evidence provided by the students. If a student failed a course in the first semester, CTE teachers will focus on improvement, seek answers to why the student is struggling, and how they can best support mastery of all CTE standards. Beginning in the second semester, CTE will provide additional evening tutoring sessions to assist students with current classwork as well as redo and retake opportunities.”