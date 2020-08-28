Are some students in need of a breath of fresh air?

Education

Outdoor learning may be a safe alternative to remote learning.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Schools across the country are considering an outdoor learning initiative as a bridge between in-person learning and safety during this pandemic.

Dr. Rebecca Mannis is a learning specialist with 30 years of experience as a remote instructor.

She understands that not every child learns the same.

What may be an advantage for one child, maybe a challenge for another.

So Dr. Mannis believes outdoor learning is a great alternative to virtual classes.

She said, "We’re thinking about the culture of the child’s family and school. And we’re also thinking about temperaments. A child who’s distractible, who might have asthma or allergies, or for a child who needs very familiar surroundings, we can think through some of that nitty-gritty to make it work. For a child who’s more of an experimental learner, or does well stretching or moving around, it might be a breath of fresh air.”

Of course in Yuma, weather plays a major factor.

However, most local school districts don’t anticipate returning to in-person learning until Yuma has met the state’s required COVID-19 benchmarks.