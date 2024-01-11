TSA says 2023 tops record of guns detected at airports

(NBC) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says its agents intercepted a record number of firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2023.

According to the agency, 6,737 guns were detected at the nation's airports.

That tops the previous record of 6,542.

The agency said 93 percent of those weapons were loaded.

When a firearm is detected at a security checkpoint, local law enforcement is called and the passenger and weapon are removed from the area.

Depending on local laws, the passenger may be arrested or cited.

The TSA does not confiscate firearms but will fine a passenger up to $15,000.

TSA officials also remind travelers that a firearm can be transported on airplanes if it is packed properly in a locked, hard-sided case placed in checked baggage and declared to the airline at check-in.