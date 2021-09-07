Elizabeth Holmes’ trial to dissect downfall of a tech star

Technology

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

Elizabeth Holmes once seemed destined to fulfill her dream of becoming Silicon Valley’s next superstar. Her promises to revolutionize medicine running her startup, Theranos, were being publicly hailed by former President Bill Clinton and then Vice President Joe Biden. But after the scandalous collapse of a company once valued at $9 billion, Holmes is heading into a San Jose, California, courtroom to defend herself against criminal allegations depicting her as the devious mastermind of a fraud that duped investors, former U.S. government officials and patients whose lives were endangered by a blood-testing technology that never came close to fulfilling her bold promises.