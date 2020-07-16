STYLE FILE: Get a safe summer glow with spray tans

Style File

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Summer time is the best season to look your best and get a perfect summer glow.

A golden tan can be attainable while protecting skin and not harming it from the suns string rays. Spray tans avoid the negative effects from baking in the sun, which can cause skin caner.

Another perk of spray tans, it's instant. There is no need to lay out outdoors for hours or trying various self-tanning lotions that don't always work. The sprays are adjustable with multiple shades ranging from light to dark too.

All it takes is less than 15 minutes to walk out the door with a fresh new glow, in a safer way. After a tan, it's important to wear loose fitting dark clothing and loose fitting shoes,

Once home, wait about 8 hours before taking a shower, engaging in a workout or doing the dishes.

