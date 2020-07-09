STYLE FILE: DIY At-Home Face Masks to try

Style File

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With the summer heat in full effect, it's definitely more important than ever to take of your skin. Here are 3 DIY face masks that only require a quick trip to the kitchen to get all the ingredients.

The Breakfast Mask

This mask helps calm and mattify oily skin. The ingridents include 1 egg yolk, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1/2 cup of oatmeal. Stir well, then apply it to your face for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Honey Citrus Mask

This honey and orange-based mask is the best quick fix to give dull skin a bright, fresh glow. Combine 3 tablespoons of orange juice with a quarter-cup of honey. Leave it on your face for 15 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

The Exfoliating Brown Sugar Scrub Mask

Brown sugar helps get off the dead skin while coconut oil packs the face with moisture. Add 2 tablespoons of brown sugar with 2 tablespoons of virgin coconut oil. Apply it on your face in gentle circular motions. Let it sink in for a few minutes then wash off with warm water.