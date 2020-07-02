STYLE FILE: Festive 4th of July party ideas

Style File

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It's hard to believe, but the 4th of July is just a few short days away.

Serena Koogle, owner of Rebel and Rove in downtown Yuma, showed off some of the stores festive gear including cocktail mix, hats, stickers and candles that can help locals celebrate the holiday in style. Including a hat brand from a local Yuma resident, called Notch.

So yummy, refreshing. Stop in and take a peace of summer home with you! Posted by Rebel and Rove on Saturday, June 27, 2020

Koogle says customers are able to shop in-store right now. Their hours are Tuesday– Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

