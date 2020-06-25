STYLE FILE: How to keep hair healthy during the summer

Style File

(KYMA, KECY) - Summer is here in the desert southwest and with that comes the heat.

Local hairstylist, Sarah, from Blush Hair and Beauty Bar in Yuma provided a few recommendations on how to keep hair healthy during the summer months.

Heat Protectant

Adding a heat protectant to your hair can help keep it safe and healthy from harmful UV rays. Some heat protectant sprays are even added to hair detanglers so it can already be added to your morning routine.

2. Deep conditioner

A deep conditioner is a key step to bringing your hair to life. Sarah recommends it's a 10 miracle hair mask. This mask is also available for purchase at Blush Hair and Beauty Bar. The mask would replace your normal conditioner. All you have to do is leave it in for 10 - 15 minutes, then rinse. It's recommend to use once a week to every other week depending on how often you wash your hair.

3. Protect your hair from chlorine damage

Chlorine damage is a real. Sarah recommends if you're someone who is in the sun a lot, cover your hair with a hat. Or if you have little kids who are swimming in the pool constantly, wet their hair with water or a detangler before they get into the pool. Also, it's important to wash your hair right after you swim. Chlorine is very damaging to the hair and can result in breakage.

4. Fight the frizz

courtesy: SkinKraft

Even though it's not too humid in the desert, frizz is still prominent. Sarah recommends the Aiir Professional Smoothing Cream. This is also available for purchase at Blush Hair and Beauty Bar. The cream can be applied to wet hair and will help with fly aways, frizziness and also make hair look shiny and alive.

5. Hairstyles that don't require using heat

Cute braids or buns can help keep hair healthy during the summer. With the sun already blazing down on your hair, experimenting with new styles that don't require using hot tools can help keep hair strong and glistening all summer.