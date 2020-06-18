STYLE FILE: Last-minute gift ideas to shop for dad

Style File

(KYMA, KECY) - Father's Day is right around the corner and if you need a last-minute gift there are plenty of options to get one shipped to your door on time.

Here is a round up of gifts available for purchase at local stores around town.

Save $50: For the dad who loves to grill:

Target's Char-Broil Performance 36,000 BTU Stainless Steel Gas Grill with Side Burner is available at the Yuma Palms location for pick up. This item is a great addition to the backyard and for any dads who love to cook. With the summer month's rolling in, grilling outdoors becomes a hot commodity and gifting dad with brand new grill, at a discounted price, is a win-win situation.

2. For the dad who likes to entertain:

The Adoric Large Sphere Mold Silicone Ice Cube Trays are a classy addition to any drink. The silicone ice trays won't crack or break like stiff plastic molds after freezing. Plus, the round ice trays can help cool your drinks and make summer delicacies, such as popsicles and alcohol infusions. After a long day at work or on a guys night-in, dad will thank you later. Amazon Prime Members can shop the ice trays for $12.99 with free shipping.

3. For the dad who likes a little bit of everything:

Local store, Dandy Home & Ranch, is here to save the day for Yuma residents. Dandy creates custom or pre-made gift boxes ready for pick up. The fun-filled boxes can help customers save time on wrapping or additional stress and rather let Dandy make your vision come to life. The store is located at 2500 E. 16th St. Suite C, Yuma, Arizona.

Other Father's Day Gift Links: