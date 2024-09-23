Drop in vaccinations in U.S. leads to increase in pediatric flu deaths

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Federal health officials are warning that a drop in vaccinations in the U.S. may have led to an increase in pediatric flu deaths.

Amanda Roosth loves a good fall day at the park with her kids, but she says preparing for flu season is serious business.

"We're traveling. We're going to be exposing them to all different kinds of people…different scenarios...We are subjecting them to that, i feel like we're responsible for getting them covered," Roosth said.

Federal health officials are getting the word out that flu vaccination can be lifesaving for children, and *now* is the time to do it.

The CDC reported nearly 200 children died from the flu last season. Most were eligible for the flu vaccine, but did *not* receive one.

"I think unfortunately coming out of the COVID pandemic we have seen a rise in vaccine skepticism. People less willing to get vaccinated. And as we have seen with the pediatric flu vaccines that has led to increased hospitalizations and as well as unfortunately some deaths," said Dr. Celine Gounder, CBS News Medical Contributor & Editor-at-Large, KFF Health News.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends everyone six months and older get the annual flu vaccine, but the uptake was down last year, with just 54% of children vaccinated.

"So sometime before thanksgiving mid November, you want to get your flu shot...your COVID shot. But that said, whenever you can get it done, you should get it done. Even if it's a bit earlier than that," Gounder remarked.

Children under five are at high risk for flu complications as well as older adults, pregnant women, people with underlying conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease and the imunocompromised.

"My kids who can sustain it can contribute more to keeping the flu at bay," Roosth expressed.

They're protecting themselves and their community.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just announced the FluMist nasal spray vaccine will become the first "self-administered" flu vaccine that can be done at home.

The vaccine is not expected to be available for this upcoming flu season and doctors say the vaccine is not as effective as the traditional flu shot historically.