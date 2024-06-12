New York Attorney General and Mayor on protecting youth from vaping

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Eric Adams Announced Wednesday that they have secured an historic multi-state settlement to combat the youth vaping epidemic.

Attorney General James said $462 million was awarded to several states where $112 million will go to New York State and $27.1 million going to New York City.

James said the funds will used for education, prevention, research, and enforcement to prevent kids and young adults from vaping.

Mayor Adams said what they are watching now is really parenting on steroids and everyone must remain vigilant in protecting our youth.