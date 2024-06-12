Skip to Content
Health - special

New York Attorney General and Mayor on protecting youth from vaping

MGN
By ,
New
today at 11:48 AM
Published 12:01 PM

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Eric Adams Announced Wednesday that they have secured an historic multi-state settlement to combat the youth vaping epidemic.

Attorney General James said $462 million was awarded to several states where $112 million will go to New York State and $27.1 million going to New York City.

James said the funds will used for education, prevention, research, and enforcement to prevent kids and young adults from vaping.

Mayor Adams said what they are watching now is really parenting on steroids and everyone must remain vigilant in protecting our youth.

Article Topic Follows: Health - special

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content