Arizona Department of Education announces partnership with Cartwheel

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Tom Horne, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, has announced a partnership with Cartwheel, a mental health care provider.

In a press release, the partnership between the Arizona Department of Education (AZED) and Cartwheel is to help "bring students and families in Arizona's rural counties rapid access to mental health support using telehealth."

"Empowering parents is a cornerstone of my administration. This partnership with Cartwheel will help ensure that students in rural areas who wish to speak with counselors can do so with the appropriate permission and supervision of their parents. The program will provide a convenient telehealth option to many families who may have otherwise had difficulty in securing the timely mental health support they desire for their children." Tom Horne, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

The press release says the program was "in response to the increasing need for mental support in Arizona and across the country," with experts from Phoenix Children's Hospital reporting that 90% of Arizona's communities have a shortage of mental health providers, placing the state in the bottom third" of the country.

The press release also says services will be offered to "all school districts and charter schools in Arizona's 13 rural counties," including Yuma.

According to the press release, the program will help address "a range of common mental health conditions," such as anxiety, depression and "executive functioning challenges to loss and grief, stress, sleep issues, technology use, trauma, and more."

The program is voluntary, but parental consent is required, and "the family is involved throughout care," the press release says adding that those who participate typically receives two-to-six months of weekly sessions, "with longer-term care available."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Arizona Department of Education to provide schools, students, and families across Arizona with timely, evidence-based mental health support and promote school safety. Having served hundreds of school districts in 10 states across the country, we are excited to support the mental health of students in Arizona so that they can reach their full potential in school." Dr. Juliana Chen, child and adolescent psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at Cartwheel "With a critical shortage of counselors and social workers in Arizona, particularly in rural and tribal areas, we must embrace innovative solutions to address the growing mental health needs of students and the systemic challenges that contribute to these disparities. Telehealth services, like those provided by Cartwheel, offer a vital bridge, delivering accessible and timely mental health support to schools. By complementing existing resources, these services ensure that students in underserved communities receive the comprehensive care they need to thrive both academically and emotionally." Cheryl Mango-Paget, Superintendent of Schools for the Coconino County Education Service Agency "Having more access to mental wellness services is both needed and critical to help families and help their children. This allows us to offer opportunities for students to really focus on learning and applying their knowledge without having all these other burdens that really stop them from living their lives." Stacy Anderson, PsyD, MC, NCC, School Psychologist in Arizona and representative from the Arizona Association of School Psychologists

The press release says interested districts and charter schools can sign up HERE. To lear more about the program, click HERE.