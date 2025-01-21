Accomplished heart surgeon in Yuma announces retirement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An accomplished doctor who helped bring quality heart care to Yuma has announced his retirement.

We share how he helped change the landscape of cardiac care in our area.

Dr. James F. Moon, a Cardiac Surgeon at Onvida Health, shares "I turned 70 this year, I've been doing heart surgery for over 40 years and it seemed like a good time to say enough is enough and do something else,"

Dr. Moon worked with Onvida Health for 20 years.

The hospital says before Moon joined their team, getting quality heart care in Yuma was a challenge and often had to be done elsewhere.

Moon says "There were many in the community, physicians included, who thought we couldn't do it because of the amount of upgrading and beefing up of services that were required,".

But the hospital says Moon's leadership has impacted thousands through the creation of the Yuma Cath Lab, the introduction of the TAVR procedure, and the development of a hybrid operating room.

"Cardiology and cardiac surgery are continuously evolving based on new innovations and techniques. The main one is the TAVR procedure. If there is anything revolutionary, that is it. That has helped hundreds of people in Yuma thus far," adds Moon.

He shares what he will remember most about his time serving local patients.

"I'm personally quite grateful for the opportunity to be here and serve the people of Yuma and the hospital… This has been the biggest challenge in my career as well as the most satisfying to give birth to this program and I hope that it live well into the future and be supported by a great staff," says Moon.

Doctor Moon shares what kind of legacy he hopes to leave behind.

"If I do have a legacy of devoted care, careful surgery, and post-operative care, I definitely want that legacy to continue. The people of Yuma and surrounding communities have really increased their trust in the hospital and the notion that this is a cutting-edge safe place to be treated," he adds.

He says his passion for healthcare requires a lot but looks forward to taking a step back.

"This is my second family, we spend more awake hours with one another than I do with my wife and family. It's been a very busy 40-plus years so I am looking forward to spending time with my wife and family," adds Moon.

He says he already has some road trips and golfing planned for his retirement.

Doctor Moon is also an Arizona native and third-generation physician.