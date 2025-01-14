Skip to Content
AWC Allied Health programs to receive grant funding

Arizona Western College
today at 10:41 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's (AWC) Allied Health programs will receive a $50,000 grant from Arizona Complete Health next week.

In a press release, the check will be presented at 4:00 p.m. on January 21, near the fountain east of the Yuma Campus' LR Building.

AWC says this is from Arizona Complete Health's Reinvestment Program, "an initiative that financially supports organizations working to improve the health of local communities."

"This is another great demonstration of the AWC Foundation creating partnerships with our community partners, in this case Arizona Complete Health, to support our students in their academic endeavors who will then give back to our thriving community. Our healthcare workforce is in demand, and we cannot do what we do without community support. Thank you to Arizona Complete Health in helping our students reach their academic goals."

Dr. Joann Chang, Executive Director and Dean of Healthcare Programs

AWC says they offer "11 degrees and certificiates" in the program. These include the following:

  • Behavioral Health
  • Community Health Worker
  • Grief & Bereavement
  • Medical Assistant
  • Medical Coding & Billing
  • Nursing Assistant
  • Phlebotomy

AWC also says the funding "will signficantly impact" their efforts "to meet the state's needs for healthcare workers."

