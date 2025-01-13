Superior Court denies Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District complaint

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Superior Court in El Centro made a decision that could bring two Imperial Valley hospitals closer to becoming one healthcare district.

On Tuesday January 7, the Superior Court determined that there is no possible worthwhile cause of action in the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District's complaint, which means that Pioneers Memorial has to merge with the Imperial Valley Healthcare District (IVHD).

“There is a lot of opportunity for improvement, a lot more cooperation rather than competition. This decision makes a lot of clarity and a huge invite to unite all the health providers in the Imperial Valley under one roof," said Tomas Virgen, IVHD Administration Coordinator.

Meanwhile, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District appealed the Superior Court’s ruling.

“They actually made an appeal last Friday. We got notice of that, but we should get a notice if the appeal whether it's granted or not in the next week or so," explained Katie Burnworth, IVHD President.

A Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District board member we spoke to said she didn’t agree with the new healthcare district at the beginning but now she supports it.

"The AB918 - when it first came out, I certainly didn’t supported as written, but once it became a law, we have you know we have to take that law and make it work for us and make it better," said Enola Berker, PMHD board member.

The IVHD president says that during the transition, Pioneers Memorial employees shouldn’t be concerned about their future.

"No, employees shouldn’t be worried about their jobs during this transition. The only thing that is changing is the board," said IVHD President Burnworth.

If the appeal doesn’t go through, the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District dissolution date is scheduled for Tuesday, January 21.