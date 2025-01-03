Onvida Health implementing visitor restrictions due to rise of Influenza and respiratory illnesses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local preventive measures in response to the rise of influenza and respiratory illnesses nationwide.

Reporter manoah tuiasosopo spoke with Onvida Health on why they're implementing visitor restrictions.

As of January 3rd, patients are allowed only one visitor at a time and they must be 16 years of age or older.

Liz Chapin, the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at Onvida Health, shares "Visitor restrictions are typical within medical centers across the nation. As a healthcare facility, we have a responsibility to protect our patients and our staff. We ask that people stay home if they're feeling symptoms… Unless they're seeking care,".

The hospital says the visitor restrictions can stay in place as long as flu season lasts, which can often run through March.

"The CDC has high-alerted that there are a lot of people seeking treatment for respiratory illness right now so we'll monitor that and we'll remove the restrictions," Chapin adds.

Despite the restrictions, visiting hours will remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chapin explains "We want to provide our patients with everything they need to get better and we know that family support is very important, but we have to balance that with protecting our patients and staff,".

The hospital shares some ways locals can be proactive and prevent further spreading.

"We advise people to monitor themselves for symptoms such as congestion, sore throat, and cough. Seek attention should they have severe symptoms they're concerned with such as trouble breathing, swallowing, etcetera," Chapin says.

Chapin shares the top two steps to staying healthy this flu season.

"I think the number one thing is getting (flu) vaccinations when they're available and washing your hands," she adds.

Onvida Health says they maintain a mandatory flu vaccination for all employees.

They also recommend reaching out to them to schedule your flu vaccination or reaching out to your local pharmacy.