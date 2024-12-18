Onvida Health resumes elective surgeries after short pause due to IV shortage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Onvida Health announced it will resume certain elective surgeries after a short pause.

We'll share more about Onvida Health's IV shortage and how they're handling it.

Baxter's North Cove, the largest distributor of IV fluids in the U.S. was significantly impacted by Hurricane Helen causing a nationwide shortage.

In efforts to conserve, the hospital had to re-schedule lengthy surgeries to maintain a safe level of supplies for patients with critical and emergency issues.

Dr. Michael Tracy, an Orthopedic Surgeon & Executive Medical Director of Surgical Care at Onvida Health, says "We here at Onvida Health have had to take a very careful and deliberate strategy in making sure we conserve the resources we have to take care of as many patients as possible,".

Now they're working on getting back on track.

"We're back up and running with almost all of our elective surgeries. The only surgeries that we're not currently doing are those that require a high amount of IV fluid… And we're doing everything we can to get them rescheduled as soon as possible," says Dr. Tracy.

The hospital thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

Dr. Tracy adds "It's certainly an inconvenience. It's our hope that as we move into the new year. The situation will continue to improve and we will try to the best of our ability to avoid canceling any more elective surgeries,".

Now although supplies are beginning to replenish, the effects continue to be felt across the U.S.