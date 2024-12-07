Onvida Health to pause elective procedures next week due to shortage of IV fluid

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Onvida Health says they're pausing elective procedures through next week because of a nationwide IV fluid shortage.

In a Facebook post, the hospital says it's stopping these procedures through Tuesday, December 10 to "prioritize emergent and critical cases."

Onvida Health says their IV supplier, a North Carolina company called Baxter, was heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene earlier this year, which has resulted in critically low inventory at the hospital.

Onvida Health issued a statement on their website saying:

"At this time, only emergent cases, fractures, and oncological procedures will proceed as scheduled. All other cases will be rescheduled for a later date. We know this is frustrating for our patients and thank you for your understanding as we navigate this challenge together. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and our priority is always patient safety."

To learn more about this, click here.