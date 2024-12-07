Skip to Content
Local Health

Onvida Health to pause elective procedures next week due to shortage of IV fluid

Unsplash
By ,
New
today at 2:22 PM
Published 2:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Onvida Health says they're pausing elective procedures through next week because of a nationwide IV fluid shortage.

In a Facebook post, the hospital says it's stopping these procedures through Tuesday, December 10 to "prioritize emergent and critical cases."

Onvida Health says their IV supplier, a North Carolina company called Baxter, was heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene earlier this year, which has resulted in critically low inventory at the hospital.

Onvida Health issued a statement on their website saying:

"At this time, only emergent cases, fractures, and oncological procedures will proceed as scheduled. All other cases will be rescheduled for a later date. We know this is frustrating for our patients and thank you for your understanding as we navigate this challenge together. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and our priority is always patient safety."

To learn more about this, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content