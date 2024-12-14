Yuma County’s Public Health Services District reports 10 cases of whooping cough

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Public Health Services District says 10 cases have been reported, so far, this year.

Officials say four recent cases confirmed just days ago show no connection to prior cases which suggests broader community spread.

They say whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory illness that begins with cold-like symptoms and can lead to severe coughing fits, complications like pneumonia, and even death, especially in infants.

Health officials urge residents to stay current with their immunizations, practice good respiratory hygiene, and seek medical advice for persistent or severe coughs.

