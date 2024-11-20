Onvida Health receives special certification for diabetes care

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Onvida Health is being recognized for caring for local diabetic patients during National Diabetes Month.

Onvida Health is the first acute care hospital nationwide to receive the Det Norske Veritas Advanced Glycemic Management Certification.

To earn this certification, institutions must demonstrate a high level of expertise and meet rigorous standards in areas like staff training, patient education, and quality care practices.

The hospital shares how this accreditation will benefit local diabetes care.

"It allows patients who are hospitalized to receive high-quality diabetes care and education which is critical in the self-management of the disease process… Collectively we've been able to make this certification possible," says Vanesa Orozco, the Diabetes Care & Education Specialist at Onvida Health.

The hospital says it also plans to start hosting diabetes education classes, support groups, and workshops.