Onvida Health hosts groundbreaking ceremony for medical campus in San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Onvida Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the San Luis Medical Campus on Saturday.

In a press release, the new campus "will include a modern hospital with inpatient and outpatient observation beds and will provide a wide range of essential healthcare services." These include:

An emergency department

Operating and recovery rooms

Advanced imaging services

Specialty care

Onvida Health says the campus "will also offer access to more than 350 physicians and specialists, providing everything from urgent care to advanced treatments – all in one convenient location," as well as making it easier for San Luis residents so they can get access to the care they need close to home.

"The San Luis Medical Campus is not just a building; it's a promise to the San Luis community that Onvida Health is committed to bringing better, more accessible healthcare right to their doorstep. This groundbreaking marks the start of a new chapter, one where healthcare is not only more accessible but also designed to meet the unique needs of our community." Dr. Robert Trenschel, Onvida Health President and CEO

"The City of San Luis is excited to welcome Onvida Health to our community. We are truly grateful for their commitment to building a state-of-the-art medical campus that will meet the healthcare needs of our residents. I am thrilled that our residents will have access to a hospital just minutes away from their homes. The positive impact this will have on our community cannot be overstated, and we look forward to the improved healthcare opportunities it will provide for all." Nieves Riedel, Mayor of San Luis

The campus, according to Onvida Health, is set to open in winter of 2026. For more information about the campus, click here.