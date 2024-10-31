Are you losing your Medicare plan? Know your options by attending a Plan Exit Seminar

AEP is a critical time when people can review and change their Medicare plans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Luz Rios, Yuma Medicare Expert, is hosting a Plan Exit Seminar to talk about the upcoming Annual Enrollment Period (AEP).

The seminars will take place at the Yuma Medicare Store located at 2260 S. 4th Ave. Suite L on Nov. 5 and 12 from 10-11 a.m. in English and Spanish from 11 to noon.

The seminar is free, and everyone is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to get their questions answered.

AEP is a critical time, one time a year from October 15th to December 7th when people can review and change their Medicare plans.

Many plans change their coverage or even exit the market altogether, which can leave beneficiaries confused.

"That’s why my Plan Exit Seminar is so important—it helps people understand their options when a plan ends. As a broker, I offer personalized advice to help clients navigate these changes and find new coverage that fits their needs. I work with various plans, so my focus is always on what’s best for the client, not just one company," explains Rios.

The goal of this seminar is to help Medicare beneficiaries understand what steps to take if their Medicare plan is no longer available.

"I want to provide clear guidance on how to transition smoothly to a new plan without experiencing gaps in coverage or facing penalties. It’s all about making sure people are informed and prepared to make the right choices for their healthcare needs," says Rios.

A Medicare plan might become unavailable if the insurance provider decides to stop offering it in a particular area.

"When this happens, beneficiaries have this Annual Election Period, which is a window of time to select a new plan for the year without any penalties. During the seminar, I’ll explain how to use this window effectively, compare new plans, and make sure there’s no interruption in healthcare coverage," Rios says.

Rios says it's important for people to work with a Medicare broker during this process.

"Medicare plans can be complex, with many variables like coverage networks, out-of-pocket costs, and drug formularies. As a Medicare broker, I can help people understand these differences and find the best plan for their needs. Plus, I provide unbiased recommendations since I’m not limited to any single insurance company. This personalized guidance can save people from making costly mistakes and ensures they stay covered without interruption," continues Rios.

Rios says one common mistake is missing the Annual Election Period, which can result in a lapse in coverage or a late enrollment penalty—especially with Part D prescription drug coverage.

"Another is choosing a plan without fully understanding its network or how it covers their specific medications. During the seminar, I’ll go over how to avoid these pitfalls and make sure attendees have the right information to make an informed decision," Rios mentions.

The seminar is ideal for anyone currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage or Part D plan that’s ending, as well as their caregivers or family members.

It’s also valuable for anyone who wants a better understanding of how to navigate Medicare changes.

To register, you can call (928)216-2404, email Info@YumaMedicareExpert.com or visit the website.