Onvida Health CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel takes on new role

today at 5:25 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Onvida Health's President & CEO DR. Robert Trenschel is taking on a new and very important role.

Dr. Trenschel was recently appointed as Chairman of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association's Board of Supervisors.

This association provides Arizona hospitals with a platform to voice their ideas and engage in collaborative actions at the state capitol.

The hospital says the new role will include Yuma in all statewide healthcare discussions as leaders work together to address important challenges.

Dr. Trenschel shares more about his new responsibilities.

"A lot of it is advocacy work. Working with not only the state legislature but the national legislature in D.C… It's an honor to be chosen by my peers to serve in that role so it's one I take with great pride but with great responsibility," says Trenschel.

Dr. Trenschel says his top priorities include women's health, migrant care, and issues with ambulance transfers.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

