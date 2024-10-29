Yuma County is expanding their Health Department Building

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County is renovating and expanding its health department building.

The building is located at West 28th Street and 23rd Avenue near Yuma Catholic High School.

The building currently measures around 50,000 square feet, but after renovations it will be around 65,000 feet.

The project is set to cost around 20-million dollars.

"It needs to be more examine rooms, more interview rooms. We need some flexible use space. We need to demonstrate kitchen and food safety...It's just outlived it's usefulness," said Yuma County supervisor Tony Reyes.

The University of Arizona cooperative extension office currently occupies some of the building's office space, but the county is constructing a new building for them as well.

Reyes explains how the pandemic helped them realize the building's need for improvements.

"The Health department became much more usable when we had the pandemic, and we had to run a lot of programs through them. So, it again showed that it was outdated...that it needed improvements," said Reyes.

Construction for the Health Department project is expected to begin in March of next year.