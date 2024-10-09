Yuma Regional Medical Center announces name change

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has announced Wednesday morning that it has changed its official name to Onvida Health.

CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel says the new name better reflects who the hospital is and the growth the organization has experienced over the last decade.

The new name features the word "Vida," which is Spanish for "Life," and its new logo is an orange spark, which the CEO says represents the spark for innovation.

This name change has been in the works for the past 18 months.

Trenschel says this was not a buyout or acquisition, and that all providers, doctors, nurses and care teams will remain the same.

He says the new name will help them expand outside of the City of Yuma.

"We thought, 'Well does our name really reflect who we are as well?' And it really did not. As we expand into East County, and as we expand into South County, we really need to be more inclusive, so there is a change, but it's a change for the good," Trenschel expressed.

Onvida Health's new slogan and mission is "building a healthier tomorrow."