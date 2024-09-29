Local realty company hosts Glowing Hearts Festival

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Long Realty Yuma-San Luis hosted the Glowing Hearts Festival Saturday evening.

The festival took place at the Colorado River State Park from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

The event was in collaboration with the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) to help raise funds for families across Yuma County impacted by pediatric cancer.

"We found that it was an important cause because we saw how children…and families are affected by having to travel. You know, that's a real expense. When you have a sick kid, it's difficult to work. It's difficult to maintain enough funds to get hotels, food and lodging, and you know, take time off of work. So, we saw that need, and felt it was really important to jump in and do something to help." Blake Croutch, realtor, Long Realty Yuma-San Luis

In addition to local food and market vendors, there was local talent, such as the Cibola Marching Band, while opera singer Jena Carpenter served as the main headliner, with Sean Rogers accompanying the performance.

All proceeds went to the Pediatric Oncology Support Fund established by the Foundation of YRMC.