Come and celebrate Medicare member appreciation pie day

Bring a friend on Medicare and you both get a free pie

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Medicare Store is having its first Member Appreciation Pie Day on Friday, Sept. 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

You do not need to be on Medicare to attend the event. It is open to the public.

Luz Rios, Yuma Medicare Healthplan Advisor, says it's also a good time to get any questions answered.

"So you only get one time a year to change your plan if you're on Medicare, that runs from October 15 to December 7, and that is the only time that people have time to make changes to their plan, Rios explains.

"So whether you're looking at your prescription plan or, your advantage plans or your plans in general, this is the only time that you get to do it. So you want to make sure that you take advantage of this time."

Goldsboro Bakery will be making and providing the pies.

"Okay, so they have been rated the best bakery for the last 22 years. They are a staple in the Yuma community and they literally have these legendary pies," Rios describes.

Rios will be present and is happy to assist anyone in need.

"I help people with their Medicare plans. And again Medicare is overwhelming. It's hard. It's weird. It's like what do I do? Where do I go? And it's really hard because sometimes people just have a phone call that they have to make, or they don't have anyone in person that they could talk to. So we at the Yuma Medicare Store really strive on being the local resource for Medicare insurance plans," Rios says.

If you don't get a chance to connect with her at the event, you can reach her here.

If you have Medicare or are interested in learning about the Banner Health plan, go in and check it out, have a chat, and also take home a pie.

If you cannot make it to the event, more seminars are coming up.

Click here for the dates and times.