Recognizing new president of Yuma Regional Medical Group

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center selected a local doctor as the new president of its medical group.

We spoke with Doctor Kristina Diaz and learned why her experience makes her a great fit for the role.

She now will lead the group of physicians in providing more effective and specialized services for local patients.

Established last December, she shares essentially what the medical group does.

"The medical group is here to just support our physicians and app's (advanced practice providers) throughout the hospital on just a different level to organize them and give them the support that they need in order to provide wonderful care to our community," says Diaz.

The journey here didn't happen overnight.

Doctor Diaz began her role at the hospital in 2015 with its Family Medicine Residency program where she climbed her way up the ranks.

"I slowly ascended to become an Assistant Program Director, then the Program Director, and then a Medical Director over Primary Care which led me and helped prepare me for now the role of President of the Yuma Regional Medical Group."

During her time as the director, the Residency program grew to become nationally recognized.

The program now receives over 2,000 applicants annually with only 10 spots available.

She plans to carry that same success into her new role.

"We've done so much with the residency program by giving back to the community, and I'm really looking forward to hopefully doing the same thing with Yuma Regional Medical Group, and getting our physicians out in the community. This is a community that grew me up and I grew up with a lot of amazing people and we just need to support Yuma," says Diaz.

Doctor Diaz says out of all her roles, being a mom is the most important.

"Kudos to the family and to my husband who made it really all possible," Diaz adds.

Doctor Diaz will continue seeing patients in the clinic and says she hopes to one day lead an institution of her own.