Sonora Quest Laboratories offering discounted cancer screening kits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Sonora Quest Laboratories is offering discounted screening kits to eligible Arizona residents in the battle against colorectal cancer.

These screening kits are non-invasive alternatives to colonoscopies and can be used to detect early traces of colorectal cancer.

It's the second most common cancer killer but if detected early it can be treated or cured.

Sonora Quest Laboratories says it's committed to ensuring everyone has access to easy and reliable tests.

"This is a big deal because the cancer screening rates are not where they should be… And so this largely preventable and at least, early detection is key for treatment as well as prevention of spread" says Dr. Stacy White, the Scientific Medical Director over Advanced Diagnostics at Sonora Quest Laboratories.

To learn where you can purchase a screening kit, click here.