Skip to Content
Local Health

Sonora Quest Laboratories offering discounted cancer screening kits

Sonora Quest Laboratories
By
today at 2:47 PM
Published 2:56 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Sonora Quest Laboratories is offering discounted screening kits to eligible Arizona residents in the battle against colorectal cancer.

These screening kits are non-invasive alternatives to colonoscopies and can be used to detect early traces of colorectal cancer.

It's the second most common cancer killer but if detected early it can be treated or cured.

Sonora Quest Laboratories says it's committed to ensuring everyone has access to easy and reliable tests.

"This is a big deal because the cancer screening rates are not where they should be… And so this largely preventable and at least, early detection is key for treatment as well as prevention of spread" says Dr. Stacy White, the Scientific Medical Director over Advanced Diagnostics at Sonora Quest Laboratories.

To learn where you can purchase a screening kit, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content