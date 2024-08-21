Vitalant blood donation seeks more donors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of Arizona's major blood providers is looking for more blood donors for its upcoming blood drive.

Vitalant is one of Arizona's largest blood providers, supplying 62 hospitals across Arizona. They're asking the community for help.

"We're trying to get a great turnout at the blood drives in Yuma, so we can ensure a safe and ample blood supply for all the patients in Yuma and across Arizona," said Arizona Vitalant Blood Drive Communications Manager Sue Thew.

Vitalant says more than 600 blood donors are needed every single day, especially Type O which is the universal blood type required in emergencies and traumas.

A variety of patients require lifesaving blood transfusions.

"Of course the obvious would be surgery patients and accident victims, but there's also people with blood disorders and cancer patients and all sorts of different treatments that require blood transfusions," said Thew.

Vitalant says you can't wait until an emergency to donate blood. It takes 24-36 hours to test and process blood before it’s released to a hospital for patient matching.

Locals can donate a pint of their blood at the drive. Arizonan's who donate from now until September 6 will be automatically entered to win a 2024 Volkswagen Jetta S donated by Volkswagen.

There is one more Yuma blood drive this month. It's this Thursday at the River Valley Estates from 1-5pm. You can go on their app or website to make an appointment.