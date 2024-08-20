Do you have questions about Medicare? An expert in Yuma is hosting two seminars to simplify your options

Get peace of mind knowing that your Medicare is handled by your local expert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Medicare is the backbone of healthcare for millions of Americans, especially our most vulnerable seniors and those with disabilities who represent the promise our society made.

But after a lifetime of work, no one should face financial ruin due to healthcare costs.

However, the process of enrolling in Medicare can be overwhelming and people don't know where to turn to look for trusted advice, and that's where Luz Rios, Yuma Medicare Expert steps in.

Rios is hosting two free seminars, Aug. 26 and Sept. 30, to answer any questions you may have and learn about Medicare basics, enrollment periods, costs, benefits and more.

The seminars will be held at the Golden Corral from 4-6 p.m.

Rios says she's very passionate about helping people with Medicare.

"What I love to do is that I love to sit with people and simplify the process. And so with seniors, you know, they've given so much for us. There's so many people that have imparted in us and given so much," Rios says.

"And I feel so lucky that I get to give back from all that I receive. So just trying to make it easier and make their fun in the sun a lot faster."

For more information about the events or to set up a consultation with Luz, you can visit her website or call 928-216-2404.