Sunset Health hosts free community events for National Health Week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In celebration of National Health Week, Sunset Health is organizing a series of free events aimed at benefiting the community.

On August 8, women will have the opportunity to receive a free mammogram from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2060 W. 24th St. This service is available to women aged 35 years or older. To schedule an appointment, individuals can call (928) 539-3153.

In addition to the mammogram screenings, Sunset Health will also host a seminar focused on ending sexual and domestic violence. This two-day event will start Thursday and will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lucy Murrieta, Community Relations Outreach & Eligibility Director, shared insights into the significance of National Health Week: “It is important to celebrate National Health Service Center Week because during this week we have different themes and dedicate specific events to various parts of the community, raising awareness on important topics.”