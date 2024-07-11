26th Annual  Nuestros Niños/Nuestra Comunidad Community Outreach and Health Fairs

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Regional Center for Border Health and San Luis Walk-In Clinic is inviting families to their 26th Annual Nuestros Niños Health Fairs.

The event will offer free resources like vaccinations, physicals, and dental services to ensure children have a safe and healthy back-to-school.

Free backpacks with school supplies will be given to children present who attend.

The event will also feature vendors, games, and giveaways.

"We want to be able to cater to our community for them to know that we're here. What's better than offering these free services along with bringing other organizations so families get to know them and thrive in our community," says Gustavo Alvarez, the Director of Public Health & Patient Engagement at Regional Center for Border Health Inc. & San Luis Walk-In Clinic.

The event will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Luis Walk-In Clinic.

Then again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Somerton Medical Complex.