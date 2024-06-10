Vitalant Summer Blood Drive offers donors chance to win 2024 Volkswagen Jetta

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Transform lives by donating blood with Vitalant and be automatically entered to win a 2024 VW Jetta.

Vitalant is Arizona's largest non-profit community blood provider and hopes to motivate people to donate more often this summer.

They will be starting their Yuma Tour on June 11.

Upcoming dates:

Tue, Jun 11, 2pm-6pm, Yuma Regional Medical Center @ Admin Building, 2399 S Ave A, Admin Entrance

Wed, Jun 12, 9am-1pm, Yuma Regional Medical Center @ Admin Building, 2400 S Ave A, Admin Entrance

Thu, Jun 13, 10am-2pm, River Valley Estates, 7053 E 31st Pl, Private Dining Rm

Fri, Jun 14, 10am-1:30pm, Sun Vista RV Resort, 7201 E 32nd St, Ballroom Alcove

Sat, Jun 15, 9am-1pm, Gila Mountain United Methodist Church, 12716 N Frontage Rd, Callaway Hall

Donors will automatically be entered into the prize drawing upon completion.

To schedule an appointment, click here. Walk-ins are also available.