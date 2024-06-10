Vitalant Summer Blood Drive offers donors chance to win 2024 Volkswagen Jetta
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Transform lives by donating blood with Vitalant and be automatically entered to win a 2024 VW Jetta.
Vitalant is Arizona's largest non-profit community blood provider and hopes to motivate people to donate more often this summer.
They will be starting their Yuma Tour on June 11.
Upcoming dates:
- Tue, Jun 11, 2pm-6pm, Yuma Regional Medical Center @ Admin Building, 2399 S Ave A, Admin Entrance
- Wed, Jun 12, 9am-1pm, Yuma Regional Medical Center @ Admin Building, 2400 S Ave A, Admin Entrance
- Thu, Jun 13, 10am-2pm, River Valley Estates, 7053 E 31st Pl, Private Dining Rm
- Fri, Jun 14, 10am-1:30pm, Sun Vista RV Resort, 7201 E 32nd St, Ballroom Alcove
- Sat, Jun 15, 9am-1pm, Gila Mountain United Methodist Church, 12716 N Frontage Rd, Callaway Hall
Donors will automatically be entered into the prize drawing upon completion.
To schedule an appointment, click here. Walk-ins are also available.