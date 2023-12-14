Skip to Content
Planned Parenthood in Imperial County opens temporary facility

A fire destroyed the health center in Imperial County this past summer

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest opened a temporary facility and will offer a full range of reproductive health care services.

The facility opened on Wednesday and will have cancer screenings, birth control, abortion, STI testing and treatment, and more for the communities of Imperial County. 

Imperial Valley Homan Health Center in El Centro has been open since 2015 and has given the community access to sexual and reproductive health.

Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest stated its proud to resume access to residents of Imperial County.

Here is a statement from Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest:

“For Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, the opening of a temporary facility that provides a full-range of reproductive health care services in Imperial County is a testament to our community’s resilience and our supporters’ commitment to restoring vital access to health care. We could not be more thrilled to be back and ready to serve this community once again.

We are especially grateful to the many people who have made this temporary facility possible – including our donors, staff, and supporters. We look forward to reinstating much-needed services in this community as plans to rebuild a more permanent facility continue underway.”

Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest

The temporary facility is located at 1463 S. 4th Street in El Centro.

