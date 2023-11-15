Skip to Content
Local health and wellness fair happening on Saturday

By
today at 2:47 PM
Published 3:02 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Flying Doctors Health and Wellness Fair will be offering the community free health screenings, and haircuts, and will have information booths and much more.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be at the Valley Academy School located at 253 E. Ross Ave in El Centro.

The fair will include:

  • Medical Health Application Assistance
  • Mental Health Screenings
  • Dental and Vision Checks
  • Blood Pressure Checks
  • Haircuts
  • Information Booths and many more

For more information, call (442) 265-7447.

