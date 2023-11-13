Yuma County child dies due to the flu

This year's respiratory season began on October 1

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) announced a child from Yuma County was reported to be the first influenza death in Arizona for this flu season.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the first pediatric influenza death in Arizona,” said Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s family and friends. To protect the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time, no further information regarding the child will be released.”

According to AZDHS, the flu is a common illness but it can also lead to complications including death.

Children under the age of six months, elderly adults, and those with underlying conditions are most vulnerable to the flu.

AZDHS said getting an annual flu shot can help protect individuals from getting sick.

There were 182 pediatric influenza deaths across the nation last season, and six of those deaths were Arizona residents.

Flu shots are available at the Yuma County Health Department.

You can find a vaccine near you by visiting vaccines.gov.

If you have any questions, please call the Yuma County Immunization Department at 928-317-4559.