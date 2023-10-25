RSV cases increasing in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, have started to rise across the country as cold and flu season are here.

One pediatric hospitalist at Yuma Regional Medical Center has already seen cases of RSV in Yuma County but said the season is just beginning.

“RSV is just like any other common cold virus. It is transmitted through droplets and by sharing nasal discharge, or infected saliva and mucus,” said Dr. Avanikkha Elayappen.

Respiratory syncytial virus can infect people of all ages but is more serious for babies.

“Most of the children less than one year of age will be exposed to RSV or will get infected with RSV and by the age of two years, they would have at least had one infection of RSV," explained Dr. Elayappen.

Dr. Elayappen shared what symptoms parents can look out for.

“In babies specifically if they start noticing any fast breathing, or belly breathing head bobbing with breathing,” said Dr. Elayappen.

Dr. Elayappen said that although Yuma County has not hit the peak of RSV season just yet, she has seen about six to eight cases so far where patients have been hospitalized.

She encourages parents of newborns to take precautions.

“Avoiding large crowds would be very beneficial for these babies to avoid exposure, washing hands and hand hygiene,” said Dr. Elayappen.

Dr. Elayappen also said there's a vaccine available to protect you from this virus.