COVID cases are on the rise again in Imperial County as new sub-variant spreads

Published 12:23 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the last seven days, positive COVID tests have increased by over 10% in Imperial County.

According to the Imperial County Public Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard, there are about 48 active cases of COVID-19 reported. 

With the virus constantly changing and new variants coming and going, a new sub-variant has caused COVID-19 cases to rise in the U.S. 

The new sub-varients EG.5 also known as Eris has been on the rise across the country and has accounted for 17.3% of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 5, 2023, according to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Imperial County Public Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccines as cases are on the rise. 

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

