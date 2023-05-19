New skin patch can mitigate peanut allergy

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Researchers with DBV Technologies said an experimental skin-patch to treat peanut allergies is showing some promise.

Scientists tested the 'Viaskin peanut patch' on more than 350 toddlers.

The patch features the equivalent of one-one thousandth of a peanut.

After a year, two-thirds of the children with a less sensitive peanut allergy could safely tolerate eating the equivalent of three or four peanuts.

Children who were even more sensitive could tolerate the equivalent of consuming one peanut.