Reducing the stigma of mental health is the mission of one local medical professional

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mental health professionals encourage Americans to prioritize self-care and take time to recharge.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that one in five Americans is diagnosed with a mental health condition.

About one in 25 U.S. adults lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression.

During this month, one local mental health professional is on a mission to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental illness.

Margie Gregg, Clinical Manager of Pathways of Arizona says, “if we identify and recognize that mental health is not separate from our physical health its just another part of our health as a human being and that its normal to get support and help and working through things in our lives…being a human is hard.”

Mental Health Awareness month has been observed in May in the United States since 1949 by presidential proclamation.