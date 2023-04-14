Skip to Content
YRMC announces permanent memorial honoring lives lost to COVID-19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s been about three years since COVID-19 impacted our community and this week marked the three-year anniversary of Yuma Regional Medical Center’s (YRMC) first COVID death.

Each of us is connected by this unprecedented experience.

YRMC's community and healthcare teams are moving forward and healing.

As a means to honor patients and staff members who have passed away during the pandemic, YRMC has announced plans to build a permanent COVID-19 memorial on campus.

