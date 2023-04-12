El Centro Regional Medical Center announces new CEO

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) announced its new Chief Executive Officer.

Pablo Velez, R.N., Ph.D. has been appointed by UC San Diego Health as ECRMC's chief executive officer starting on Monday, April 17.

ECRMC and UC San Diego Health held a press conference to discuss the strategic and operational plan that was announced in February.

Some of the strategic plan updates given last month was the change of base hospitals.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital will now take over ECRMC's role as the base hospital in Imperial County.

