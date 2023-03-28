Pioneers Memorial Hospital to soon be new base hospital

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Pioneers Memorial Hospital will now soon serve as the base hospital for Imperial County.

El Centro Regional Medical Center is ending its role as the base hospital after decades of serving the Imperial Valley.

Pioneers will take on this new role by the end of June.

The Emergency Medical Services Director for the county says both hospitals and the local health department are working to provide smooth service for residents during the transition.

“We are working to insure there will not be no interruptions to ems coverage in the county to paramedic coverage in the county or to emergency room availability during this time," said Dr. Kathy Staats, EMS Director.