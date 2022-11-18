Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs says she’ll call a special session on abortion law

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke to Planned Parenthood Arizona about the abortion law current back and forth

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - With Democrat Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) winning the governor’s race.

Abortion law could soon change again in the Grand Canyon state, providing more abortion options.

The Arizona territorial-era abortion law restricting nearly all abortions continues to be argued in court.

But Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs says she will bring changes to state abortion law.

“Standing up to keep the government out of women’s personal health care decisions,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs says she will call a special session on her first day in office repealing the territorial-era abortion ban.

Planned Parenthood Arizona endorsed Hobbs, believing she will veto strict abortion laws at the capitol.

“She is going to fight against all this bad law we are seeing which restricts people’s access to health care,” CEO Brittany Fonteno said.

While Hobbs won the governor’s race, the state attorney general contest between Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abe Hamadeh remains too close to call.

"It will be really important to determine which laws are enforceable in Arizona when it comes to abortion," Fonteno said.

Mayes called the territorial ban “insane” on the campaign trail.

“When I’m attorney general we will never prosecute a doctor, pharmacist, a nurse, a midwife, a woman for abortion care in Arizona,” Mayes said.

Hamadeh said he would enforce the laws as written criticizing Mayes for making abortion as one of her top priorities.

“Her top 3 issues are fighting climate change, abortion, and so-called saving democracy," Hamadeh said.

Yuma County has completed its ballot count for the midterms with Hamadeh the more popular choice among voters.

But Mayes has led the way statewide since the first ballot drop.